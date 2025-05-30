VIDEO: ‘Harry Potter’ star Arabella Stanton’s audition tape goes viral

Fans began rooting for Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series after her audition tape surfaced online.

Earlier this week, HBO confirmed that the lead trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione in the upcoming series was cast after over 30,000 auditions.

Actor Dominic McLaughlin will portray Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the upcoming series.

The series will be based on author J.K. Rowling’s novel series about Harry, who discovers his magic powers and is sent to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for further education.

While several raised concerns over Arabella Stanton’s casting as Hermione Granger, a clip from what appears to be her audition for the show has fans rooting for her in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Fans have been drawing comparisons to the portrayal by Emma Watson in the films as the audition is going viral on social media.

While it remains unclear whether the viral clip is the 11-year-old actor’s official audition for the series, fans were quick to praise her performance.

On TikTok, one user commented, “Are we sure she wasn’t lip syncing Emma Watson’s audio? That was uncanny.” Another wrote, “Yeah that’s Hermione Granger 100 percent. The facial expressions, the attitude, the tone. Nailed it.”