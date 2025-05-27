‘Harry Potter’ series casts lead trio after over 30,000 auditions

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV series has officially cast the lead trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione after over 30,000 auditions.

Actor Dominic McLaughlin is set to portray Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the upcoming series, according to a Variety report.

According to the report, over 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles after HBO launched an open casting call last year.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement.

They added, “We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Reports said that filming on the ‘Harry Potter’ TV series will begin this summer.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout are set to join other cast members, including John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, and Luke Thallon, among others.

Francesca Gardiner serves as writer and executive producer on the upcoming HBO show, while also serving as the showrunner.

Author J.K. Rowling, who wrote the original ‘Harry Potter’ books, will executive produce the upcoming series alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.

It is worth noting here that Hollywood actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played the lead trio in the ‘Harry Potter’ films.