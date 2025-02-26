John Lithgow confirmed to play Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ series

It’s confirmed! American actor John Lithgow will essay Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s reboot series of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hollywood veteran John Lithgow has joined the cast of HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series to play Hogwarts headmaster, Professor Dumbledore, a pivotal character in J.K Rowling’s fantasy novel series, he confirmed in a new interview with a foreign publication.

Speaking about the development, the seasoned actor said, “Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film.”

“It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited,” Lithgow, 79, added. “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Notably, the reboot series, touted as a ‘faithful adaptation’ of Rowling’s novels, with an all-new cast, is designed to run for a decade. The title is helmed by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod.

Meanwhile, there has been no update on the launch date so far.