‘Harry Potter’ actor Ralph Fiennes backs Cillian Murphy as Voldemort in reboot

Hollywood actor Ralph Fiennes, best known for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, has backed Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy to replace him in HBO’s upcoming series adaptation.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent interview, the Hollywood actor was asked about his views on the reports about Cillian Murphy potentially playing the Dark Lord.

Responding to the question, Ralph Fiennes was quick to back the idea, saying that he was in favour of the Oscar-winning actor replacing him in HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of author J.K Rowling’s novels.

“Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah,” the Hollywood actor said.

Ralph Fiennes first appeared in ‘Harry Potter and Goblet Of Fire’ as Voldemort and later reprised the role in the subsequent films.

While the Hollywood actor had shown interest in reprising the role in HBO’s upcoming series, his latest comment seems to confirm that he was ready to pass on the role to Cillian Murphy.

It is worth noting here that HBO describes the ‘Harry Potter’ series, which has not yet been officially titled, as ‘a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling’.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy is currently busy shooting for Netflix’s hotly-anticipated “Peaky Blinders” movie.

In September, the streaming giant took to Instagram to share the first look at the Hollywood actor in the character of Thomas Shelby.

“By order of the Peaky Blinders…Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film,” the caption of the post reads.