Emma Watson's shocking admission ends engagement rumors

Notable Harry Potter series star Emma Watson has honestly spoken up regarding her wedding following engagement speculation.

Emma Watson, on the other hand, was recently seen at the Miu Miu catwalk show donning a stunning flower ring on her engagement finger in the course of Paris Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old Watson’s comments on The Jay Shetty podcast suggest that she might not be getting married, contrary to fans’ belief.

The Harry Potter actress has disclosed that each flower’s depiction represents different aspects of her life, confessing that the last seven years were an odyssey.

Read More: Truth behind Emma Watson’s diamond engagement ring revealed!

The Beauty and the Beast star further revealed that she marked a ritual with people close to her. Explaining that each of them brought her the ring, containing two petals on it, and each of them brought one.

The Hollywood star additionally added that the piece of jewelry is the most significant thing because it represents the life that she had built, which was the one that she really wanted.

Further, Emma appears not to be in haste with her wedding plans since she is content “not to be divorced yet.”

Furthermore, she stated that individuals are “being pressured and forced into this thing that I believe to be a miracle.”

It is pertinent to note that currently, the Little Women actor is pursuing a PhD in creative writing and is in a relationship with Kieran Brown, an Oxford University student.

Earlier this month, days after British actor Emma Watson sparked engagement rumours at the Paris Fashion Week, the truth behind her diamond ring has been revealed.

For the unversed, actor Emma Watson, 35, who is rumoured to be dating her Oxford classmate Kieran Brown, recently grabbed attention at the Paris Fashion Week, when she styled her blush pink mini dress and tan suede jacket, with a very special accessory, a sparkling diamond band on her left ring finger, fuelling the buzz that she might have secretly engaged.