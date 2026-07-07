Emmad Irfani celebrates 13 Years in acting with emotional tribute to fans

Emmad Irfani is celebrating a major career milestone as he has completed 13 years in the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, the model and actor posted a photo of himself with a heartfelt message dedicated to the fans who have supported him throughout his journey.

He reflected on the day he began pursuing acting, describing it as the start of a journey into the “great wide unknown.”

“This has taken a long time coming… this day today thirteen long years ago… I began my journey into the great wide unknown to become an ‘Actor,'” Emmad wrote.

Expressing gratitude to those who stood by him over the years, the actor thanked supporters who encouraged him through both successes and setbacks.

“This one is for all of you out there… each one of you who along the way supported me, encouraged me, made me strive to be better and keep working hard… you have been there for me in my tragedy and elation… in my defeat and victory.”

Emmad went on to describe his followers as more than just fans, saying they had become the family he never had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmad Irfani (@emmadirfani)

The emotional post comes amid a remarkable period in Emmad’s career. Earlier this year, the actor revealed that ARY Digital’s hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum proved to be the turning point he had long been waiting for.

Before making his mark on television, Emmad had signed on for a film project with acclaimed filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor. However, the project was never released, leaving him convinced that his acting career had come to an abrupt end.

“I felt my career was finished,” he previously shared, adding that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum revived his confidence and opened new doors professionally.

Most recently, Emmad Irfani won praise for his performance in ARY Digital’s drama Kafeel, where he starred alongside Sanam Saeed.