Emmad Irfani remembers late son on first death anniversary

A-list model and actor Emmad Irfani remembered his late son Zaviyaar Irfani in a heartfelt post on his death anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday afternoon, prominent model-turned-actor Emmad Irfani, who lost his only son last year, remembered him fondly on his first death anniversary.

With a picture of the two, twinning in their Adidas t-shirts, the ‘Cheekh’ actor wrote, “When I look…and I find…I still love you.” The screengrab of the story was reposted by several media outlets and thousands of fans sent their prayers and wishes for the deceased star kid.

Pertinent to note here that Zaviyaar Emmad Irfani passed away in May last year, as confirmed by influencer, and close friend of the actor, Shanzaay Sheikh in a heart-wrenching update. “Zaviyaar Irfani, son of a dear friend @emmadirfani passed away today,” she had written. “May Allah swt bless the departed soul and give sabar to the parents!”

On the work front, Emmad Irfani is currently being seen in the star-studded drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by A-list actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

