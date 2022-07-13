Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya hails Euphoria makers after setting record

Hollywood actor Zendaya thanked the makers of her show Euphoria after bagging three Emmy Awards 2022 nominations and setting a record.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award. She is now the first youngest two-time acting nominee.

Zendaya, who has received praise for her portrayal of Rue in the show, is nominated for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics also. She is in contention to win the executive producer award as well.

She went on to say she is proud to be part of the Euphoria team.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” she wrote. “I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!”

She thanked creator Sam Levinson along with music composer Labrinth, cinematographer Marcell Rév, HBO, A24 for “being the best creative collaborators”.

She gave credit to Emmy Awards for acknowledging their work.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, tells the story of students who are struggling with problems such as drugs along with social media, money and love as they try to establish their identities.

The cast also includes Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud and others.

It is a joint production of Tyler Romary, Philipp Barnett, Jamie Feldman and Kenneth Yu.

