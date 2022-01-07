‘I had to do it’: Zendaya on season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria star Zendaya opened up about her emotional connection with the show in a recent interview, said: “I had to do it”.

Ahead of the stream of the second season of ‘Euphoria’ on January 9, show’s star Zendaya revealed her emotional investment in the show and character, during her recent interview with an international publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya mentioned: “I think the choice to do this show wasn’t really a choice. I just felt like I had to do it. I felt very connected and emotionally invested in Rue, and the characters”.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor, “When I met Sam, I immediately was drawn to the story that he was telling and how honest it was because I think Rue is a version of himself, and his experience with addiction”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Talking about the relatable character of ‘Rue’, Zendaya reflected, “For a lot of people, Rue was a version of themselves, whether it be their sobriety journey, or their mental health journey, whatever the case may be, and I think so many people connected to that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

HBO’s award-winning drama series ‘Euphoria’ will return for its eight-episode second season on January 9, Sunday and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.