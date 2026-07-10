Priyanka Chopra was added to the nominees for the Emmy Awards 2026 for the “Outstanding Television Movie” at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday at the Television Academy in Los Angeles by recent Emmy winners Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeff Hiller.

Head of State, an action comedy, will compete in the Outstanding Television Movie category against Miss You, Love You, Remarkably Bright Creatures, People We Meet on Vacation, and Jack Ryan: Ghost War.

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This nomination marked a milestone for Priyanka’s international career, with Head of State securing an Emmy nod; the actor’s Hollywood filmography now boasts of projects recognized at some of the entertainment industry’s biggest awards, including the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

On the other hand, The Pitt emerged as the most nominated drama with 25 nominations, while ‘Hack’ led the comedy categories with 24 nominations, setting a new record for the most nominations received by a comedy series in a single year.