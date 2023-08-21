Emmy-winning ‘This Is Us’ actor dies at 66

Two-times Emmy winner for his guest role in the TV series ‘This Is Us’, American actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66.

As reported by a foreign news agency, Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, best known for playing William Hill in the American family drama ‘This Is Us’, died due to a pulmonary disease on Saturday, confirmed his rep.

In a statement to the outlet, the representative said, “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

The person added, “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

“Ron’s inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This is Us,” the statement read further.

It is pertinent to mention that Jones battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and received a double lung transplant a couple of years ago.

The late actor is survived by a daughter, actor Jasmine Cephas Jones.

