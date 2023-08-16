‘Game of Thrones’ actor Darren Kent dies at 36

Young English actor Darren Kent, best known for featuring in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, has died at the age of 36.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by a foreign news agency, actor Darren Kent breathed his last on August 11 and the news of his untimely demise was confirmed by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, on Tuesday, in an official statement on the micro-blogging site, now termed X.

The agency stated, “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend [were] by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

Born and raised in Essex and having graduated from Italian Conti in 2007, Kent’s first major acting break was in a horror flick the following year.

While his various acting credits include ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, ‘Marshal’s Law’, ‘Bloody Cuts’, ‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’, ‘Blood Drive’ and ‘Birds Sorrow’ among others, the actor was prominently known for featuring in the Emmy-winning fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’, in a role of a goatherd in Slavers Bay.

Moreover, he was most recently seen in Jonathan Goldstein’s ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.

Kent bagged the best actor trophy at the Van D’or Awards in 2012 for his role of Danny – a boy with a rare skin condition that did not allow him to be in the sun – in ‘Sunny Boy’, the disorder he battled with in real life as well, in addition to osteoporosis and arthritis.

Sandra Bullock’s long-term partner Bryan Randall dies at 57