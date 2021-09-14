Watch: Food chain’s employee foils robbery attempt, gets ‘suspended’

A female employee of a food chain in Illinois claimed to have been suspended after she foiled a robbery attempt at the outlet.

The security camera footage shows the employee Araceli Sotelo and the culprit locking horns behind the counter of one of its outlets and nearly going out of focus while she can be heard screaming.

Still fighting each other, Sotelo manages to grab hold of his gun and defended herself. As the suspect was escaping, she threw his own weapon at him.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A local Subway worker has been suspended after defending herself during an attempted robbery. The incident happened Sunday morning at the restaurant located at 1120 East State Street. Subway employee Araceli Sotelo said she was scared for her life! 👀👂🏾 pic.twitter.com/G8ONnxXaiJ — Charlie Luster Street Fights (@LusterFights) September 11, 2021

The food chain’s employee claims that she was not the one who uploaded the video but the management informed her that she will not come to work till all the traces of the video have been removed.

“They wanted to be private that it happened to me and that I fought back, but I think they did that because they do not want corporate to know,” she told the news outlet.

The video went viral on social media platforms and lauded the woman for her courage. However, they expressed their displeasure towards Subway for suspending her as well.

Subway’s local franchise owner, according to another news agency, claims that it had not confirmed her suspension at this moment.