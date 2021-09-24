Employees’ confessions reveal how Nawaz Sharif got ‘vaccinated’ in Lahore

LAHORE: Two employees of a Lahore hospital who made a fake entry showing COVID vaccination of former premier Nawaz Sharif, who currently is in London, have confessed to their crime and asked the authorities to forgive them, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, written confessions have been submitted to the authorities from watchman Abul Hassan and ward boy Adil of Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital after the authorities found that they had made a fake entry of COVID vaccination in the name of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Abul Hassan said in his confession said that he received a message from Adil Rafiq that he wanted a COVID vaccination entry for his friend’s father. “I want to apologize over the act and seek forgiveness as it is my first mistake,” he said.

The other suspect, Adil Rafiq, said that he was indebted to a man named Naveed, who asked him a favour to register his father’s COVID vaccination.

The FIA cybercrime wing has already booked three suspects including Naveed, Abul Hassan and Adil Rafiq, and had arrested the two of them while a search is on to apprehend the third suspect.

It is pertinent to mention here that a fake COVID vaccine entry using former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC has been made at a Lahore vaccination centre.

The fake entry using Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC was made at Lahore’ Kot Khawaja Saeed hospital and the record was uploaded to the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) protocol.

It is noteworthy that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for the last two years, after getting bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court.