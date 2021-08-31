Employers seek cancellation of Sindh’s minimum wages order

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered clubbing all petitions of factory owners against fixation of the minimum monthly wage of Rs25,000 by the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar ruled combining all petitions challenging the minimum monthly wage of Rs25,000 for unskilled workers, fixed by the provincial government.

The bench also granted pleas of trade unions and NGOs to become party in the case.

The petitioners in their pleas termed fixation of the minimum wage of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 a month ‘unjust’. “The employers had agreed over enhancing minimum monthly wage from Rs17,500 to Rs19,000”.

The Sindh government had announced an increase in the minimum wage of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 a month in the recent budget without even initiating statutory requirements as contained in the Sindh Minimum Wages Act.

The federation submitted that a 43 per cent increase in the minimum wage was irrational and without any legal basis and it would have consequential effects in terms of variable cost on account of allowances, leave bonus and gratuity, etc.

The petition said that the government has overstepped its authority and pleaded for cancellation of the minimum wages order of the government of Sindh.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 02.