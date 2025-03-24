Emraan Hashmi reacts to Javed Sheikh’s claims of him being ‘rude’ on ‘Jannat’ set

Days after Pakistan’s veteran film star Javed Sheikh shared his unpleasant experience of working with Bollywood A-lister Emraan Hashmi in ‘Jannat’, the latter has now responded to the claims.

For the unversed, veteran actor Javed Sheikh recently appeared on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, when he spoke about the unfriendly and off-putting behaviour of Emraan Hashmi, during the filming of ‘Jannat’.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor mentioned that, unlike any other Bollywood star that he had ever worked with, Hashmi was rude and his behaviour was cold towards him. “For the days to follow when we completed the filming, I did not talk to him at all,” the veteran had said.

However, the Bollywood celeb has now categorically dismissed all the claims by his ‘Jannat’ co-star.

“It’s bizarre!” he said. “I was in my 20s then, and he is not my age, so we were never friends. I didn’t hang out with him, but I don’t remember anything like what he is saying happening.”

“I don’t know what Javed Sahab took back with him, but it is definitely something he has held on to for 16-17 years,” added the ‘Tiger 3’ actor.

Concluding his side of the story, Hashmi explained, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a giant comedy of errors that has snowballed into something I know nothing about.”

Notably, the romance crime flick ‘Jannat’ (2008), co-starring Hashmi with Sheikh and Bollywood debutante Sonal Chauhan, was co-written and directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The title opened to positive response from critics and emerged as a global Box Office success.

