Is Emraan Hashmi visiting Pakistan?

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick revealed her plans for Bollywood co-star Emraan Hashmi’s visit to Pakistan.

In her recent virtual interview with an Indian media outlet, Humaima Malick spoke candidly about her debut Bollywood co-star and friend, Emraan Hashmi, and shared that the ‘Tiger 3’ star really enjoys his stardom and loves to flaunt it.

During a rapid-fire segment, Malick was asked about a hypothetical visit of Hashmi to Pakistan, and how she would act in that situation, when she said, “I would tell all the girls, ‘Immy is coming; go meet him at the airport’. All of them will get really excited and he will be happy too.”

“Because he likes to show off and really enjoys his stardom,” she added.

Malick also mentioned that if she got to interview Hashmi on her podcast, she would ask him the secret mantra to be so full of himself.

It is pertinent to note here that Humaima Malick shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi, in her debut Bollywood movie, director Kunal Deshmukh’s crime thriller ‘Raja Natwarlal’, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon and Deepak Tijori.

The title opened to positive reviews from critics in 2014.