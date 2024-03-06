This man have got my heart in him: Humaima Malick

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick dropped a bunch of adorable pictures with the man of her heart, her nephew Sultan Feroze Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the doting aunt Humaima Malick posted a new selfie dump, featuring her nephew Sultan, son of actor Feroze Khan, along with a heartfelt note to the star kid, revealing he is the little man who has her heart.

“This little man have got my heart in him,” she wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

“Let me write this for you so you can read it always and know this …. That no one else absolutely no one else can make me as happy as you can, I can spend hours just looking at you and thanking Allah to gave us you …. I love you the most and you are the topper in my love list Sultanam meri jaanam,” Malick penned.

Thousands of her fans showered their love in the form of hearts for the celebrity and the star kid.

Pertinent to note here that Sultan is the first-born child and the only son of A-list actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizey Sultan, while they also share a daughter together, named Fatima. They parted ways in September 2022, seven months after the birth of their daughter.

Queen of our hearts: Humaima Malick pens heartfelt birthday wish for niece Fatima