Queen of our hearts: Humaima Malick pens heartfelt birthday wish for niece Fatima

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her niece, Fatima Feroze Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 14, the doting aunt Humaima Malick posted a bunch of pictures with her niece Fatima, daughter of actor Feroze Khan, from what looks like her intimate midnight celebration, to wish the star kid on her second birthday.

“On this special day, I want you to know how much joy and happiness you bring into our lives. Happy birthday, Amaji you are very very special for your mum and for your dad …. And we are so grateful to Allah he gave us you,” she wrote with the ten-photo gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

Malick continued, “May you continue to be this wonderful pure hearted child, may you always respect and love your parents may you never ever see any hardships in life. May Allah keep you close to your loving mother and brave father. May you always be the happiest girl and the bravest of all …. Thankyou Allah for giving us this little princess who is the queen of our hearts may he keep you in afiyat always.”

“Love phupho, maima,” she concluded.

The ‘Habs’ star also posted a solo click of his daughter on his Instagram handle and simply captioned, “Happy Birthday Queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

Thousands of their fans as well as the Showbiz fraternity liked the posts and extended their warm birthday wishes for the celebrity kid.

Pertinent to note here that Fatima is the youngest and only daughter of Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizey Sultan. They parted ways in September 2022, seven months after her birth.

‘Tum faqat bhai nahi ho…’: Humaima Malick pens sweet words for brother Feroze Khan