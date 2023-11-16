‘Tum faqat bhai nahi ho…’: Humaima Malick pens sweet words for brother Feroze Khan

A-list film and TV actor Humaima Malick penned a heartfelt note for her brother, showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan in a new post on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Thursday, Malick posted a bunch of pictures with her brother, showbiz superstar Feroze Khan, along with a sweet note.

“Tum Hamare Ghar ki Ronaq ho, Abu Sultan Ho ! Tum Faqat Bhai Nahi Ho ! Tum To meri Jan ho,” she penned in the caption of the four-picture gallery with red heart emojis.

The now-viral pictures were showered with love for the celebrity siblings from their thousands of fans in the digital sphere.

Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 1.5 million Instagram followers. She frequently takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, her family members and her professional front.

Earlier this week, she also posted a recent selfie from London, UK and captioned, “Nothing can be better than leaving a love note every night to yourself, dear Humaima you are so pyari,” along with a series of emojis.

To which, the doting brother turned to the comments section and complimented, “Ma sha Allah. ❤️🙌 indeed you are.”

