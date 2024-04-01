No car, no pyaar: Emraan Hashmi reveals real-life connection with iconic ‘Jannat’ proposal scene

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi opened up on his real-life connection with the iconic proposal scene from his movie ‘Jannat’, and his wife Parveen Shahani.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Emraan Hashmi divulged that the car used in the beloved proposal scene of ‘Jannat’, was his own, and the same dream car he used to propose to his now-wife Parveen Shahani.

He said, “The famous proposal scene, ‘No car, no pyaar’, with that swift u-turn, which keeps trending on Instagram, is a special one, that was actually my car.”

“That was my dream car back then. I wanted the Honda Accord to impress my then-girlfriend, now-wife Parveen. So I bought that car while doing this film in double shifts, to earn the money, and bought that car to impress her,” Hashmi added. “Then we used the same car for the proposal scene in Jannat.”

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi tied the knot with Parveen Shahani in 2006, after being in a relationship for more than six years. The couple shares a son, Ayaan Hashmi, 14.

Meanwhile, the romantic crime flick ‘Jannat’ (2008), starring Emraan Hashmi with debutante Sonal Chauhan, was a worldwide Box Office success and also received positive responses from critics.

In another recent interview, Hashmi also expressed his interest to star in the third film of the ‘Jannat’ series, if the makers plan to make it anytime soon.

