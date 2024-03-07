My wife is thinking of leaving me: Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi revealed that his wife, Parveen Shahani is thinking of leaving him, for the most unexpected reason.

In a new interview with Indian YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Emraan Hashmi confessed that his wife Parveen has been constantly threatening to leave him because she is done keeping up with his strict diet regime and consistent staple meal for the past two years.

He shared, “I’ve been following this particular diet for two years. I’ve chicken keema, because it’s kind of easy to digest, and it’s boiled; then I’ve salad and sweet potatoes. The salad has avocado, Brussels sprouts, lettuce and rocket leaves. This is both lunch and dinner.”

“My wife is thinking of leaving me. She keeps threatening me but has not done it yet,” Hashmi quipped and continued to clarify, “She is not eating that; she is just bored of me eating the same thing over and over.”

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi tied the knot with Parveen Shahani in 2006, after being in a relationship for more than six years. The couple shares a son, Ayaan Hashmi, 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last in YRF’s spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Next, Hashmi has an interesting lineup of projects including Karan Johar’s web series ‘Showtime’, Usha Mehta’s biopic ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as well as his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan, ‘They Call Him OG’.

