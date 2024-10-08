Emraan Hashmi sustains neck injury during ‘Goodachari 2’ shoot

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi sustained a neck injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming Telugu movie ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Emraan Hashmi, who is currently busy shooting for his South cinema debut ‘Goodachari 2’, got injured on the film set in Hyderabad, on Monday evening.

According to the details, Hashmi got a deep cut on his neck, his business associate Sunny Khanna confirmed, adding that the ‘Tiger 3’ actor is expected to return to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hashmi is yet to officially release a statement on the injury.

Notably, ‘G2‘ is the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s blockbuster spy actioner ‘Goodachari’ (2018), starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu.

Adivi Sesh reprises his character of Agent Gopi in the sequel directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. Apart from him and Hashmi, the title also features Madhu Shalini, Banita Sandhu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

‘Goodachari 2’ is scheduled for theatrical release in March 2025.

Moreover, Hashmi, who was last seen in Disney + Hotstar’s web series ‘Showtime’, also has Pawan Kalyan’s gangster thriller ‘They Call Him OG’ in the pipeline.