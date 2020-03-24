10 more coronavirus patients recover in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Ten more coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 14, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said: “Another 10 patients of #COVIDー19 in #Sindh have recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah.”

Another 10 patients of #COVIDー19 in #Sindh have recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 24, 2020

13 new cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh today, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 407.

The Sindh Health Department said eight new cases were detected in Karachi and five in Sukkur.

There are a total of 141 coronavirus cases in the port city, of which 90 are of local transmission.

So far, a total of 265 cases have been detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border, while one coronavirus positive patient emerged in Dadu.

