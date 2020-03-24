Web Analytics
10 more coronavirus patients recover in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Coronavirus

KARACHI: Ten more coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 14, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.  

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said: “Another 10 patients of #COVIDー19 in #Sindh have recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah.”

13 new cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh today, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 407.

The Sindh Health Department said eight new cases were detected in Karachi and five in Sukkur.

There are a total of 141 coronavirus cases in the port city, of which 90 are of local transmission.

So far, a total of 265 cases have been detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border, while one coronavirus positive patient emerged in Dadu.

