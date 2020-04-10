Ministry for Science and Technology to repair, reuse faulty ventilators across Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry announced that the ministry has undertaken the mammoth task to repair and reuse discarded ventilators from private and government healthcare centers to meet the requirement surge due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry in a media talk on the matter said that close to 1000 ventilators are currently ruled redundant and unusable across the country.

Read More: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Rise To 4,601

The minister said that teams have been formulated by the ministry to round up all the ventilators and repair them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The ministry is also training individuals on repairing ventilators so that more skilled individuals can work on the matter at hand.

Read More: Over 3800 ventilators available in Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry said that currently Pakistan is manufacturing ventilators and coronavirus testing kits, something which the country had never done in the past.

The minister said that with a concerted and united effort, Pakistan will defeat the scourge of coronavirus.

Comments

comments