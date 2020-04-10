Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 4,601

ISLAMABAD: The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 4,601, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics, ARY News reported.

As many as 284 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 66.

Read More: PM Imran urges nation to show unity in fight against COVID-19

Four more patients died yesterday due to novel coronavirus related complications while 31 currently battle life and death situation at their respective healthcare centers.

According to the breakup of the cases province-wise Punjab tops the list with 2279 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1128 coronavirus cases so far.

620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 219 in Balochistan, 107 in Islamabad, 215 in Gilgit Baltistan and 33 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

Read More: DRAP allows clinical trials of coronavirus blood plasma treatment

Overall 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 44,896 tests including 2,737 tests during the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments