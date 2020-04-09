ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony at Governor House in Quetta, he said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the COVID-19.

“Federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus. The demand for testing kits and ventilators is going up across the world,” he added.

The prime minister expressed fear that hospitals will face immense pressure due to a likely surge in Corona cases by the end of this month.

He further said that decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on April 14.

PM said that government to benefit from the Chinese expertise to control further spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

PM visits Quarantine centre

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited corona quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta. He was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Yar Muhammad Rind.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in Balochistan. He was briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

