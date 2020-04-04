Sindh CM gives go-ahead to purchase of 300,000 testing kits

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday gave the go-ahead to the purchase of six rapid testing machines and 300,000 testing kits in order to enhance the province’s capacity of conducting coronavirus tests.

The approval came at a meeting presided over by the chief minister to review anti-COVID-19 measures.

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and other top health officials were present during the meeting.

The chief minister was informed that the provincial government has about 7,500 testing kits at present, which are sufficient to last through the coming seven days. He was further informed that testing capacity for a day has been enhanced to 2020.

Murad Ali Shah said at least 5,000 tests be conducted in a day.

Health officials told the CM that the daily testing capacity could go up further after the purchase of new PCR machines.

200,000 testing kits will be purchased from a British company while another 100,000 kits and PCR machines from a Canadian firm.

