10 YO Karachi boy suffers ‘sexual abuse’, police books suspect

KARACHI: In a distressing incident to have, allegedly, transpired in the port city, A ten-year-old boy from Jackson Market of Karachi’s Keamari Town has been molested on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the sources privy to the details of the barbaric incident, an adolescent boy, 10 years of age, was allegedly subjected to sexual violence and molested today.

The police have taken notice of the incident, latest of the series of sexual crimes on minors to have recently been reported, and has sent the samples for medical tests to ascertain the claim, sources said.

In the meanwhile, the local police have also detained the prime suspect in the horrendous alleged crime and have divulged the details on him as it booked him in the preliminary step.

Charsadda rape: Victim’s father demands arresting, hanging culprits

It is pertinent to note that the father of 2.5-year-old Zainab, whose mutilated body was found yesterday in Peshawar after sexual violence, bewailed in a statement her daughter was very innocent and beautiful.

He added rape and murder of her became a mystery as he has no enmity with anyone. He asked authorities to immediately arrest the culprit to question him the reason for the brutal act against her.

The Charsadda police registered a case under abduction, murder sections. District Police Officer (DPO) told media that the culprit involved in the rape and murder of the minor girl was not arrested yet. He added that the police action is being kept under secrecy.

There have been, however, no leads on the culprits suspected to be involved in the heinous crime.

