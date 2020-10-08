Charsadda rape: Victim’s father demands arresting, hanging culprits

CHARSADDA: The father of the victimised minor girl has demanded the authorities for the immediate arrest of the culprits in Charsadda rape and murder case besides raising demand for publically hanging them, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The father of 2.5-year-old Zainab said in a statement that her daughter was very innocent and beautiful. He added rape and murder of her became a mystery as he has no enmity with anyone. He asked authorities to immediately arrest the culprit to question him the reason for the brutal act against her.

The Charsadda police registered a case under abduction, murder sections. District Police Officer (DPO) told media that the culprit involved in the rape and murder of the minor girl was not arrested yet. He added that the police action is being kept under secrecy.

Read: Government to table bill for rapists’ castration, hanging

In an incident that can put humanity to shame, a minor girl, whose mutilated dead body was found the day after her abduction in Charsadda, has been confirmed by doctors of DHQ Hospital yesterday to have suffered sexual abuse.

The two-and-a-half-year-old Zainab had reportedly been abducted on Tuesday from her hometown Charsadda however her body was found in the fields of Peshawar a day into the abduction according to the police. As per the reports, her corpse was mutilated and her chest and abdomen were slit open with a sharp object.

Read: No public hanging law under consideration, says Mazari

The medical authorities had confirmed that the minor Zainab was inflicted with sexual abuse and molestation. For the probe, the police sent the DNA samples over to Khyber Medical College of Peshawar which confirmed that Zainab was inflicted with sexual abuse 18 hours before the body was found.

There have been, however, no leads on the culprits suspected to be involved in the heinous crime.

Comments

comments