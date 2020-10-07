Two-year-old Zainab raped, killed in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: In an incident that can put humanity to shame, a minor girl whose mutilated dead body was found the day after her abduction in Charsadda, has been confirmed on Wednesday to have suffered sexual abuse, ARY News reported.

The two-and-a-half-year-old Zainab was reportedly abducted yesterday from her hometown Charsadda however her body was found in the fields of Peshawar a day into the abduction according to the police.

As per the reports, her corpse was mutilated and her chest and abdomen were slit open with a sharp object.

The medical authorities confirmed that the minor Zainab was inflicted with sexual abuse and molestation.

For the probe, the police sent the DNA samples over to Khyber Medical College of Peshawar which confirmed that Zainab was inflicted with sexual abuse 18 hours before the body was found.

There have been, however, no leads on the culprits suspected to be involved in the heinous crime.

In yet another incident of harassment to have been reported in the country recently, the police have arrested a man for attempting to rape a minor girl in the Korangi area of Karachi.

According to the details, the man caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in the Zia colony of Karachi’s Korangi area.

The enraged mob started beating the suspect, Rafique, with kicks, fists, rods and sticks. The angry mob tied the suspect with a nearby pole and tortured him badly. They reportedly refused to hand over the suspect to the police.

