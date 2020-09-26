Police arrest man for alleged rape of minor girl in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident of harassment, the police have arrested a man for attempting to rape a minor girl in the Korangi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the man caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in the Zia colony of Karachi’s Korangi area.

The enraged mob started beating the suspect, Rafique, with kicks, fists, rods and sticks. The angry mob tied the suspect with a nearby pole and tortured him badly. They reportedly refused to hand over the suspect to the police.

Read More: Gujranwala man arrested for raping four-year-old minor

However, after being informed, a police party rushed to the spot rescued the seriously wounded suspect from the angry crowd and arrested him.

Earlier, a five-year-old girl, Marwah, was found raped and murdered on Sept 6, two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police said the girl’s body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot.

Read More: Minister urges legislation to pave way for public hanging of rapists

On September 20, the DNA of both suspects Faizan and Abdullah matched with samples collected from the victim’s body. The police investigators have confirmed that DNAs of both Faizan and Abdullah were matched with the victim’s sample in the rape and murder case.

Comments

comments