Gujranwala man arrested for raping four-year-old minor

GUJRANWALA: Local police have arrested the suspect involved in the sexual abuse of a minor girl in the Gujranwala division of Punjab, ARY News reported.

A four-year-old minor girl was targeted to molestation on Thursday in Fareed Town and according to the limited information revealed by the police, they have the suspect in custody two days into the scene after the family of the alleged victim lodged a complaint.

The suspect Aslam, now in police custody, allegedly abused the four-year-old in Fareed Town area of the city two days ago. The relatives of the minor lodged police complain the other day acting upon which the police set out for the suspect.

Aslam, the alleged rapist of the four-year-old, is a 45-year-old adult and a local of Fareed Town meted out sexual abuse and molestation on a four-year-old minor girl. The police are further investigating the case and awaiting medical reports to ascertain allegations.

READ: Teenage girl ‘gang-raped by more than seven men’ in Rahim Yar Khan

Earlier in pertinent case of sexual abuse and molestation, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by more than seven men in Zahir Pir city of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district on Friday.

Police told media that a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by more than seven men who later dumped her on road.

The officials added that the incident took place in Shaikh Wahan area in the vicinity of Abadpur police station. After committing the crime, the unidentified men threw her on road after feeding her an intoxicating substance, said police.

The relatives said that they reached the site after getting information from the pedestrians. The girl was shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition.

