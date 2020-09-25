Teenage girl ‘gang-raped by more than seven men’ in Rahim Yar Khan

ZAHIR PIR: A 14-year-old girl has been gang-raped allegedly by more than seven men in Zahir Pir city of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police told media that a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by more than seven men who have later thrown her on road.

The officials added that the incident took place in Shaikh Wahan area in the vicinity of Abadpur police station. After committing the crime, the unidentified men threw her on road after feeding her an intoxicating substance, said police.

The relatives said that they reached to the site after getting information from the pedestrians. The girl was shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition.

While taking immediate action over the alleged gang-rape incident, the police officials arrested six persons. The officials said that further action will be taken after receiving the medical report.

Earlier in the day, a man has been arrested in Karachi in the act of moving the body of a minor boy stuffed in a bag in Federal B Area on Thursday night. The residents of the Shafiq Colony caught the man and handed him over to the police.

A police official said the arrested man was going to dispose of the body but was intercepted by the residents. The boy was identified as eight-year-old Haris, who had gone missing Thursday evening. The body had bruises on the neck and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A medico-legal officer (MLO) at the hospital confirmed that the boy has been raped before being murdered. He said they have found some evidence suggesting he was sexually assaulted but await a chemical examination report that would confirm the rape.

The body of the boy was handed over to his family after the medical examination for burial. The police said the arrested man is a neighbour of the victim. Further investigation into the case is underway.

