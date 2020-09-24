14-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Chiniot

CHINIOT: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Chiniot, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The case of the incident that was reported in Chiniot’s area of Rajua has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s uncle.

The victim in her initial statement said she was kidnapped by two people when she left her home after getting angry with her father. “I was made hostage and gang-raped for a week,” the girl added.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting raids for the arrest of culprits and the girl is undergoing medical checkup.

Read more: Man arrested for attempting to rape 12-year-old girl in Lahore

In a separate incident of same in nature on September 21, a woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur city in Okara.

Police have registered an FIR of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition, a police official had said.

