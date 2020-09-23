Widow gang-raped by ‘estate agent, accomplice’ in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A widow has registered a case against two men in Surjani Town police station for being subjected to gang-rape by an estate agent and his accomplice in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials told ARY News that a widow alleged for being gang-raped by an estate agent and his accomplice when he went to the office for getting information about a plot. She stated in her complaint that she lived in a rented house and employee at a local factory.

“Two men including the estate agent gang-raped me when I went to the estate agency for getting information about a plot,” she stated in the First Information Report (FIR). The local police station commenced an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, a girl had been abducted by three unknown assailants riding in a car near Clifton last night who had meted out sexual assault on her throughout the night. The girl was later found unconscious by police officials who recorded her statement and set her for medico-legal upon her allegation of sexual abuse.

A medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in 22-year-old girl abduction case confirmed on Tuesday she was gang-raped. Her case had been registered in Boat Basin Police Station and the ASP Clifton Zahida Perveen was delegated to her case investigations.

The Boat Basin police had summoned all CCTV footage from the area and formally initiated investigation in the case.

