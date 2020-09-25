KARACHI: A man was caught in the act of moving the body of a minor boy stuffed in a bag in Karachi’s Federal B Area on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

The residents of the Shafiq Colony caught the man and handed him over to the police.

A police official said the arrested man was going to dispose of the body but was intercepted by the residents. The boy was identified as eight-year-old Haris, who had gone missing Thursday evening.

The body had bruises on the neck and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A medico-legal officer (MLO) at the hospital confirmed that the boy has been raped before being murdered. He said they have found some evidence suggesting he was sexually assaulted but await a chemical examination report that would confirm the rape.

The body of the boy was handed over to his family after the medical examination for burial. The police said the arrested man is a neighbour of the victim. Further investigation into the case is underway.

