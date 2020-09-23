Karachi rape case: Police say evidence contradicts victim’s claim

KARACHI: New findings in 22-year-old Karachi girl ‘abduction and gang-rape case’ rebut the girl’s allegations that she was abducted as the CCTV footage suggested she voluntarily hopped in the suspects’ car, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police revealed that the girl knew the suspects beforehand and was already in contact with them It, in fact, added that the girl also made contact with the suspects after the incident. It is contrary to her earlier statement to the Clifton Police in which she alleged that she was kidnapped by unknown men.

The footage recovered from CCTV cameras suggest that the girl was not unconscious when released from the alleged custody of her abductors, however, her statement to the police claimed she was not conscious.

The time stamp on the CCTV footage suggests she was taken by the car at 09:46 and was later dropped near the shopping centre entrance by 10:44

According to the new development in the ongoing investigations, the girl’s initial statement also contradicted the medical report, police said, to which the suspicion has arisen that the case may be of friendship.

The police said that the statements from alleged perpetrators are of key importance in the case especially after the discrepancies in the victim’s statements and the available evidence.

Police said that their multiple raids to arrest the suspects failed as the latter escaped. However, it could take the accounts from the eye-witnesses in the case.

The police said the CCTV footage establishes that a security guard was also present in the car that allegedly kidnapped that 22-year-old thus conflicting the allegations of abduction.

According to the findings by Police and recorded statements, one of the suspects is a relative of late political leader hailing from Jacobabad.

The police, however, said that it is still investigating the incident and probing whether the girl voluntarily tagged along with the suspects or was abducted against her will.

