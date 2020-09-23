Karachi rape case: CCTV footage shows girl coming out of car with shopping bag

KARACHI: The 22-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and later gang-raped in Karachi’s area of Clifton can be seen coming out of a car along with a shopping bag, shows CCTV footage acquired by ARY News.

The girl was found unconscious on Monday in the Clifton area of Karachi and when the police found her. The 22-year-old had alleged to have sustained repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted.

The footage can be helpful for the police to investigate the matter properly. In the footage, the girl can be seen coming out of the white color car near Seaview, carrying a shopping bag.

Footage shows that girl is in her complete senses and quickly walked away from the area after coming out of the vehicile. Sources within the police said that, the footage shows that girl was not forced to come out of the car.

Read more: Medical report confirms 22-year-old Karachi girl was gang-raped

Earlier in the day, the police on the identification of the victim girl, raided at a flat situated in Khayaban-e-Nishat in Clifton to arrest the culprits, but failed, but the accused managed to escape from the premises.

Later, the police also raided the houses of relatives of rapists but failed to nab the culprits. The police have claimed to obtained full details of rapists in the case.

