Minister urges legislation to pave way for public hanging of rapists

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Thursday urged all parliamentarians to join hands to enact legislation that paves the way for public hanging of rapists.

Condemning the “heart-rending” Lahore motorway gang-rape incident that followed on the heels of the rape-cum-murder of a minor girl in Karachi, the minister said he is going to meet the prime minister today and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, supporting the demand for the public execution of perpetrators of sexual abuse, said these people are vultures under the guise of humans so they should be made an example and hanged publicly.

There is a need for implementation of the laws besides legislation, he emphasised, calling for immediate enforcement of Zianab Alert Bill.

بالکل صحیح آپ سے سو فیصد اتفاق ہے – یہ لوگ انسانوں کے روپ میں درندے ہیں –

ان درندوں کو نشان عبرت بنانا چاہیے – انہیں سرعام پھانسی دینی چاہیے – قانون سازی کے ساتھ ساتھ امپلیمنٹیشن بہت ضروری – زینب الرٹ بل کو بھی فوری طور پر امپلیمنٹ کرنا ہوگا https://t.co/uw8Rmw1IFl — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 10, 2020

