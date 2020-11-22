11 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LOC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 11 innocent civilians including six women and four children were injured today when the Indian Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control (LOC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian forces targeted the civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars.

“Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003,” the ISPR added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

On November 13, a Pak army soldier and four civilians were martyred in an indiscriminate fire from Indian forces at the Line of Control (LOC) after four of their security personnel lost their lives during a gunfight with freedom fighters in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A release from the ISPR provided details of the entire episode, saying that it all began in the wee hours of 7-8 November, when a gunfight broke out between Indian military and freedom fighters in the occupied territory.

They intentionally targeted the civilian population at the LOC and committed grave human rights and international law violations, the ISPR said adding that the firing claimed the lives of four innocent civilians besides also injuring 12 others.

