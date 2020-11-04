COAS Bajwa vows to protect civilian population along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid a visit to Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps where he was briefed on the prevalent situation along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the Army chief was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevalent situation along LoC and the operational preparedness of the formations.

The COAS appreciated the resilience of the Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by the Indian Army on both sides of the LOC.

“Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure the protection and security of people along the Line of Control,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The Pakistan army’s media wing said that COAS was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment.

COAS expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard, added the ISPR.

