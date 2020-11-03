RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while appreciating the public-private partnership initiatives by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has said the sector must be supported in the greater national interest.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Headquarters of Frontier Works Organization in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS expressed satisfaction over the progress made by Frontier Works Organization and directed to ensure timely completion of projects of national importance.

Read more: KCR project: FWO given go-ahead for constructing underpasses, flyovers

He was given a detailed briefing on development projects undertaken by the FWO.

Upon arrival at the FWO Headquarters, the COAS was welcomed by Engineer and Chief Lt General Moazzam Aijaz and Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar.

Comments

comments