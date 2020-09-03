KCR project: FWO given go-ahead for constructing underpasses, flyovers

KARACHI: The Sindh transport authorities have made progress on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) after giving go-ahead to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for completing construction plans for underpasses and flyovers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) will partner with the Sindh transport department for the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

An important session for the revival of KCR project was held under the chair of Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah today which was attended by secretary transport, FWO officials and representatives of other concerned departments.

Read: SC directs removing all barriers in revival of KCR

It is decided FWO will construct underpasses and flyovers on KCR tracks, whereas, the security wall on all the routes will be constructed by the provincial transport department. It is noteworthy to mention here that the Sindh government had allocated Rs5 billion funds for the construction of the underpasses and flyovers.

Earlier on August 13, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed concerned authorities to remove all barriers in the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

In a written order, the apex court’s Karachi Registry had ordered the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways to collaborate with each other for completing the restoration process of KCR.

Moreover, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had been given the responsibility to complete construction of 10 underpasses in KCR route.

Comments

comments