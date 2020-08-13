KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed concerned authorities to remove all barriers in the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a written order, the apex court’s Karachi Registry ordered the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways to collaborate with each other for completing the restoration process of KCR.

Moreover, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has been given the responsibility to complete construction of 10 underpasses in KCR route.

During the hearing, the secretary railway told the top court that Rs5 billion has been allocated for the construction of 10 underpasses and the delay in its completion caused the postponement of the KCR project. The secretary detailed that the government had already released the funds of Rs3 billion for the project.

Earlier in July, Karachi Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Arshad Salam Khattak had hinted that the department will launch a test trail of KCR after completion of 13 kilometres ground track.

Six kilometre KCR track had been completed while work on remaining 8-kilometre track is underway, Khattak had told Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani during a briefing session held on July 12. He had also claimed that the track between Karachi City to Korangi will be completed in two months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top court had released orders in February to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within six months.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had heard the KCR revival case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

The court had given two weeks to the related authorities hold consultation with China as they are financing the project under the umbrella of CPEC. Moreover, the Supreme Court had also warned to issue contempt notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh, if the government fails to meet the deadline of KCR revival.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometres at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometres elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometres.

