11 people die of coronavirus in Punjab during 24 hours: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: In what appeared to be an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the Punjab province, as many as 223 fresh cases of the virus have been reported and 11 more died from it in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister while sharing a daily update on the virus said that overall 11607 tests were performed during the period, resulting in 223 of them testing positive for the deadly infection.

“Overall 96,989 people have so far recovered from the virus,” Usman Buzdar said that while urging masses to adopt precautionary measures to avoid a second wave of the virus in the country.

He said that the COVID-19 cases are rising in the province and therefore implementation upon precautionary measures and SOPs are need of the hour. He further asked the masses to avoid going out to crowded places.

It is pertinent to mention here that two Punjab ministers, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, have also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day.

Sources relayed Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal took a Covid-19 test after he felt unwell last evening. The result of his test came back positive, after which he put himself in quarantine at his home.

Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi was declared Covid-19 positive after he got himself tested. He opted for a test after he felt unwell last evening, his spokesperson said, adding that he has isolated himself and postponed all public activities until recovery from the disease

