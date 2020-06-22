110 tola gold, cash robbed by armed men from a house in Karachi

KARACHI: Armed robbers successfully looted 110 tola worth of gold and and cash amounting to a total of at least Rs125 million from a house in the vicinity of New Town police station on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, five armed robbers entered the residence and held its inhabitants at gun point while they looted the house.

Read More: No food, clothing as stepmother chains-up children in Karachi

The family who was looted have claimed that the robbers got away with 0.6 million rupees in cash along with an additional 3000 riyals.

In another incident that occurred today, a robbery attempt was foiled by local police in Azizabad area of Karachi by means of rapid response after the complaint was lodged via phone call.

As soon as the robbers got sight of the police vehicles they opened fire as an aggressive act of retaliation upon the thought of being caught.

Read More: Police use CCTV footage to nab culprits involved in Karachi bank heist

The police answered their firing in kind injuring one of the robbers in cross fire.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the robbers escaped with their injured member in tow and leaving behind their motorcycle and mobile phones.

Comments

comments