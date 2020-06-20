Police use CCTV footage to nab culprits involved in Karachi bank heist

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in a bank heist in Korangi area of the city with the help of CCTV footages, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, six robbers on three motorcycles looted a bank within 15 seconds in Korangi area of the city and took away Rs 15 million along with the CCTV footage of the bank.

The police, however, arrested the accused using the footages obtained from CCTV cameras installed outside the bank and on the route, which the culprits choose to reach and then flee from the bank.

The footage also available with the ARY NEWS showed the movements of the culprits before and after the incident.

It showed as to how the accused carried out the dacoity bid within a mere 15 seconds and remained successful in leaving the spot.

The video not only showed the route they adopted to reach and flee from the bank but also how cleverly they changed the number of people on three motorcycles used by them to deceive law enforcement authorities.

However, their all efforts went in vain and police successfully arrested them and recovered Rs 9 million from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of bank robberies have occurred from time to time in Karachi.

In one such incident, six robbers looted Rs4 million from a private bank in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Wednesday.

According to police, three of the robbers entered the bank while the remaining three stood guard outside.

One gunman opened fire as he scurred into the bank to terrorise officials and others present there.

The robbers overpowered the security guards, snatching weapons from them. They looted money from the cash counters and made off with Rs4 million.

Upon being informed of the robbery, a police team reached the crime scene and took three security guards into custody. It has launched an investigation into the heist.

