112 days of torment, India continues to have its way with Kashmir

In Occupied Kashmir, unprecedented military siege and communications lock down continues on 112th consecutive day, today.

Normal life remains paralyzed, particularly the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan says Kashmir is undergoing the darkest era of its history, where Indian state terrorism and the worst human rights violations have become the norm.

In interviews with Turkish and other foreign media channels in Ankara earlier on November 22, he regretted that 8 million Kashmiri people have become aliens in their own homeland and detainees in their own homes, but the United Nations remains unmoved.

At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed deep concern at the absence of action by UN Security Council to halt India’s violations of human rights and its resolutions in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

