Indian Govt files case on female professor for talking on Kashmir issue

The police here have registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University professor and her journalist-husband over the posts they shared on social media, allegedly hurting the morale of the security forces in Kashmir.

The FIR cited an “inappropriate post” in which the assistant professor, whose husband is a journalist based in Occupied Kashmir, referred to the communications blackout in the Valley immediately after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The post talked about “pain” caused by losing contact, “whether it is Chandrayaan or Occupied Kashmir”.

The reference was to the ISRO mission that went wrong in September with lander Vikram losing contact after crashing on the moon’s surface.

Indian politician Ashok Pandey, who filed the complaint on November 14 over the weeks-old post, claimed that the comment indicated that she “did not consider Kashmir an integral part of India”.

Huma Parveen, 34, from the AMU’s Mass Communication department has been charged under sections 153-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for “promoting enmity” between different groups.

